Coronavirus: Merck says deal with Singapore signed; South Korea soon to inoculate pregnant women

  • Merck’s molnupiravir pill is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of Covid-19
  • Elsewhere, Australia’s cases in the virus epicentres are falling, while South Korea will soon take vaccine bookings from pregnant women

Agencies

Updated: 2:55pm, 6 Oct, 2021

