Merck is seeking US FDA approval for its antiviral pill. Photo: Merck & Co/TNS
Coronavirus: Merck says deal with Singapore signed; South Korea soon to inoculate pregnant women
- Merck’s molnupiravir pill is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of Covid-19
- Elsewhere, Australia’s cases in the virus epicentres are falling, while South Korea will soon take vaccine bookings from pregnant women
