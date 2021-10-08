Philippine journalist Maria Ressa. Photo: Getty Images Philippine journalist Maria Ressa. Photo: Getty Images
Nobel Prize
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

  • They were honoured “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Nobel Committee said
  • Ressa, a critic of President Duterte, is the co-founder of news website Rappler and Muratov is an editor at the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta

Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agencies

Updated: 5:48pm, 8 Oct, 2021

