Journalist and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners, poses for photographers in the Philippines after the award was announced. Photo: Reuters
Duterte’s spokesman congratulates Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Nobel Peace Prize
- It was the first comment from the Philippine president’s office since the Rappler founder won the award on Friday
- Spokesman Harry Roque also said some feel that Ressa ‘still has to clear her name before the courts’, referring to her multiple legal challenges
