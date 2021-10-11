People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore travel websites crash amid rush for quarantine-free flights to South Korea, Europe

  • Singapore Airlines says it has seen ‘very high demand’ for flights, while inquiries have surged on Chan Brothers Travel’s website
  • Singapore has moved away from a Covid-Zero approach and is opening its borders to several countries including the US and UK, backed by its high vaccination rate

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:06pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
People at the arrival hall of Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE