Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth is docked at Changi Naval Base in Singapore on October 11, 2021. Photo: AFP
British warship makes Singapore stop amid UK’s bid to reaffirm Asia presence
- The Queen Elizabeth led a British carrier strike group in exercises with Singapore’s military at the weekend
- Singapore is one of more than 40 countries the strike group will interact with through visits or exercises during its global deployment
Topic | Britain
Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth is docked at Changi Naval Base in Singapore on October 11, 2021. Photo: AFP