People under the shade of a beach umbrella in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand to reopen to vaccinated tourists from ‘low-risk’ countries from November
- Premier Prayuth Chan-ocha announced the country will be reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists travelling by air from ‘low risk countries’
- The 10 nations considered low risk include China, Britain, the United States, Germany and Singapore
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
