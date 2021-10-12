Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
Tropical Cyclone Kompasu causes deaths, landslides, flooding in Philippines
- The storm drenched Luzon as it swept across the country towards the South China Sea. It will head past Hong Kong in the direction of Hainan
- Disaster officials said nine people were killed and at least 11 are missing in flash flooding and landslides
Topic | The Philippines
Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP