Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Tropical Cyclone Kompasu causes deaths, landslides, flooding in Philippines

  • The storm drenched Luzon as it swept across the country towards the South China Sea. It will head past Hong Kong in the direction of Hainan
  • Disaster officials said nine people were killed and at least 11 are missing in flash flooding and landslides

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:15pm, 12 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes near a swollen river following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Gonzaga town, Cagayan province, north of Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE