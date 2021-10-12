British Elizabeth Haigh. Photo: YouTube
British chef Elizabeth Haigh’s cookbook pulled by publisher after Singapore author accuses her of plagiarism
- The former MasterChef UK contestant, who is of Singaporean-British heritage, released her cookbook ‘Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore’ in May to initial acclaim
- But Haigh now faces heat after her cookbook was alleged to contain material paraphrased from a 2012 book by Singaporean author Sharon Wee
Topic | Britain
British Elizabeth Haigh. Photo: YouTube