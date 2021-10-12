British Elizabeth Haigh. Photo: YouTube British Elizabeth Haigh. Photo: YouTube
Britain
Asia /  Southeast Asia

British chef Elizabeth Haigh’s cookbook pulled by publisher after Singapore author accuses her of plagiarism

  • The former MasterChef UK contestant, who is of Singaporean-British heritage, released her cookbook ‘Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore’ in May to initial acclaim
  • But Haigh now faces heat after her cookbook was alleged to contain material paraphrased from a 2012 book by Singaporean author Sharon Wee

Today Online

Updated: 9:01pm, 12 Oct, 2021

