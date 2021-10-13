Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: ex-president Win Myint testifies he refused to resign, would ‘rather die’

  • The former president, who is on trial on charges of incitement, said two army officers entered his room early on February 1 and solicited his resignation
  • His lawyer said he refused, and he was replaced by the vice-president who declared a state of emergency, allowing the military to take power

Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:20am, 13 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE