Myanmar’s ousted president Win Myint has described the dramatic early moments of the February coup that ended his country's short-lived democratic experiment and plunged it into chaos. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: ex-president Win Myint testifies he refused to resign, would ‘rather die’
- The former president, who is on trial on charges of incitement, said two army officers entered his room early on February 1 and solicited his resignation
- His lawyer said he refused, and he was replaced by the vice-president who declared a state of emergency, allowing the military to take power
Topic | Myanmar
