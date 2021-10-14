US and Philippine soldiers at an opening ceremony of the annual joint military exercise on April 12, 2021. Photo: Armed Forces of the Philippines / AFP
US and Philippines eye return to full military drills in 2022, will include US and UK as observers
- The US wants to ‘increase the complexity and scope’ of its exercises with the Philippines, says the US Indo-Pacific Command chief
- Britain, Australia and Japan are among the ‘like-minded’ nations that could rejoin the drills as observers, the Philippine military chief says
Topic | The Philippines
