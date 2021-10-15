Sujeewa (left) with Dr Raymond Yuen in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Kariyakaranage Sujeewa Manu Thilankani
‘He treated us like his family’: helper grieves loss of Singapore doctor Raymond Yuen who paid for her, child’s studies
- Kariyakaranage Sujeewa Manu Thilankani said Yuen, who died of Covid-19, paid for her to attend courses that later allowed her to be certified to work at his clinic
- She also recalled the doctor’s efforts to help her family in Sri Lanka after the 2004 tsunami, saying he enroled her child into a school and funded tuition fees
Topic | Singapore
Sujeewa (left) with Dr Raymond Yuen in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Kariyakaranage Sujeewa Manu Thilankani