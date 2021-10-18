Waiters wearing ‘Squid Game’ costumes carry trays with dalgona honeycomb toffee at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Squid Game-themed cafe attracts fans of hit Netflix series
- Every day more than 200 customers come to Cafe Strawberry, drawn by the chance to take part in playground games featured in the hit Netflix series
- In the week since launching the games, which include a recreation of ‘red light, green light’, the Jakarta cafe says its earnings have tripled
Topic | Indonesia
Waiters wearing ‘Squid Game’ costumes carry trays with dalgona honeycomb toffee at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters