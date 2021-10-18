Philippine police and a local community officer are seen during an anti-illegal drugs campaign in Quezon City, east of Manila, in 2018. Police said four Chinese nationals were killed in an operation on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
4 Chinese nationals killed by Philippine police in drugs operation
- Police said the suspects, from Fujian and Shanxi, were ‘known distributors of illegal drugs’ and opened fire at police in a sting operation to buy crystal meth
- Thousands of people have been killed in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, and the International Criminal Court is investigating the campaign
