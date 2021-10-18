Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah greets his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi ahead of their bilateral meeting in Jakarta on October 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia, Malaysia ‘worried, concerned’ over Aukus nuclear submarine plan
- Foreign ministers Retno Marsudi and Saifuddin Abdullah said they feared Australia’s new security pact may lead to an arms race in Southeast Asia
- They also discussed the Myanmar’s junta lack of progress in implementing an Asean peace plan, and talked about a possible travel corridor
