Former detainees of Insein Prison celebrate their release on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after pressure from Asean
- Hundreds of political prisoners have been freed from the notorious Insein prison, including Aung San Suu Kyi’s party spokesman and a famous comedian
- Some activists described the release as a ploy to rebuild Myanmar’s international reputation after its junta chief was excluded from an Asean summit
