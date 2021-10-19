Former detainees of Insein Prison celebrate their release on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Former detainees of Insein Prison celebrate their release on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after pressure from Asean

  • Hundreds of political prisoners have been freed from the notorious Insein prison, including Aung San Suu Kyi’s party spokesman and a famous comedian
  • Some activists described the release as a ploy to rebuild Myanmar’s international reputation after its junta chief was excluded from an Asean summit

Reuters
Updated: 1:48pm, 19 Oct, 2021

