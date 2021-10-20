Udenna Corp, a conglomerate controlled by tycoon Dennis Uy, is set to control 90 per cent of the country’s Malampaya gas-to-power project. Photo: AFP
Philippines denies gas deal involving Rodrigo Duterte ally Dennis Uy was corrupt
- The energy ministry said the sale of an oil and gas concession to Udenna Corp was ‘above board’ and a corruption complaint was speculative and malicious
- Uy, the biggest contributor to Duterte’s presidential campaign in 2016, has rapidly expanded his business interests since then
Topic | The Philippines
Udenna Corp, a conglomerate controlled by tycoon Dennis Uy, is set to control 90 per cent of the country’s Malampaya gas-to-power project. Photo: AFP