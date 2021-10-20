Cyclists wearing faces masks pass near the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore nears 4,000 daily cases; Australia relaxes internal movement restrictions
- The city state’s health ministry said hospitals were ‘under significant pressure and strain’ as the death toll rose to 246, with 71 patients in intensive care
- Elsewhere, travel restrictions between Australia’s two largest cities eased on Wednesday amid a rapid rise in vaccination levels
