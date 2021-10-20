A woman displays a picture of her son, a drug war victim, during a 2018 protest against President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcotics crackdown. Photo: Reuters A woman displays a picture of her son, a drug war victim, during a 2018 protest against President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcotics crackdown. Photo: Reuters
Philippines reviews ‘drug war’ killings by police, finds most not in self-defence

  • The justice ministry will look into thousands more killings after a review of 52 cases found excessive use of force and lapses in procedures by police
  • Rights groups say tens of thousands could have been killed in President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:45pm, 20 Oct, 2021

