Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia urges Asean to rethink non-interference policy amid Myanmar crisis

  • Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the bloc cannot use the principle of non-interference as a shield to avoid issues being addressed
  • Asean last week made a rare move to exclude Myanmar’s junta chief from an upcoming summit amid a worsening human rights crisis in the country

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:15pm, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE