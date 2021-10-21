Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia urges Asean to rethink non-interference policy amid Myanmar crisis
- Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the bloc cannot use the principle of non-interference as a shield to avoid issues being addressed
- Asean last week made a rare move to exclude Myanmar’s junta chief from an upcoming summit amid a worsening human rights crisis in the country
Topic | Myanmar
