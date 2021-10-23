By January, Singapore is poised to reach 84 per cent of the weekly flights to Europe as it had in March 2020. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Singapore leads the way as international air travel in Asia picks up pace
- By January, Singapore is poised to reach 84 per cent of the weekly flights to Europe as it had in March last year
- While there’s some renewed optimism, the reopening could be short-lived as Covid-19 cases and mutations continue to flare
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
By January, Singapore is poised to reach 84 per cent of the weekly flights to Europe as it had in March 2020. Photo: dpa