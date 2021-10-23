Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog said cancer-causing substances were found in samples of biscuits and crackers tested by it. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog said cancer-causing substances were found in samples of biscuits and crackers tested by it. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia to scrutinise biscuit maker Hup Seng Industries after cancer claim by Hong Kong watchdog

  • Hong Kong Consumer Council this week said that cancer-inducing elements were found in biscuits and crackers including those produced by the Malaysian firm
  • It also found that 40 per cent of the products analysed had misleading nutrition labels

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:53pm, 23 Oct, 2021

