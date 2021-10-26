Former UN under secretary general Noeleen Heyzer speaks at a conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in October 2018. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
UN names Singapore’s Noeleen Heyzer as new Myanmar envoy
- The sociologist, who has held multiple senior positions at the United Nations, will replace Christine Schraner Burgener of Switzerland
- Heyzer has worked closely with Asean, as well as with Myanmar authorities on the development and reduction of poverty
Topic | Myanmar
