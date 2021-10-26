Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore running low on ICU beds; Indonesia braces for holiday surge
- The city state only had 60 empty beds left in intensive care units as of Monday. Of the 306 occupied beds, 171 were taken up by Covid-19 patients
- Elsewhere, Indonesia worries about travel during year-end holidays, and health authorities in Thailand record fewest infections in months
