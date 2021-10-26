Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore running low on ICU beds; Indonesia braces for holiday surge

  • The city state only had 60 empty beds left in intensive care units as of Monday. Of the 306 occupied beds, 171 were taken up by Covid-19 patients
  • Elsewhere, Indonesia worries about travel during year-end holidays, and health authorities in Thailand record fewest infections in months

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:59pm, 26 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesians visit the elephant enclosure at Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE