People walk through Marina Bay East Park near the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore convicts Chinese couple of Covid-19 contact tracing offences

  • Chinese national Hu Jun tested positive for Covid-19 nine days after arriving in Singapore from Wuhan to spend Lunar New Year with his family
  • He and his wife Shi Sha were found guilty of withholding information from the city state’s contact tracers and could now face imprisonment, a fine or both

Today Online

Updated: 1:07pm, 27 Oct, 2021

People walk through Marina Bay East Park near the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
