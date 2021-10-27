Hup Seng is one of the leading makers of crackers and biscuits in Malaysia. Photo: Facebook Hup Seng is one of the leading makers of crackers and biscuits in Malaysia. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia says risk from biscuits low after Hong Kong warning on products by Hup Seng, others

  • Hong Kong’s Consumer Council recently said cancer-causing substances were found in 60 samples of biscuits it tested, including those made by Hup Seng Industries
  • But a Malaysian official says data since 2015 shows acrylamide levels in biscuit products meet the standards set by the EU Commission Regulation

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:38pm, 27 Oct, 2021

