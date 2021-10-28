Singapore has registered a total of 184,419 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. Photo: Reuters
Singapore sees record 5,324 new coronavirus cases in ‘unusual surge’
- The Ministry of Health said it would look into the ‘unusually high’ infection numbers resulting from many positive tests within a small window
- Another 10 deaths were reported, bringing the total toll to 349
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
