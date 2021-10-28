Singapore has registered a total of 184,419 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. Photo: Reuters Singapore has registered a total of 184,419 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore sees record 5,324 new coronavirus cases in ‘unusual surge’

  • The Ministry of Health said it would look into the ‘unusually high’ infection numbers resulting from many positive tests within a small window
  • Another 10 deaths were reported, bringing the total toll to 349

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Today Online

Updated: 5:50am, 28 Oct, 2021

