Gynaecologist John Tang Ing Ching, inventor of the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, inspects his invention at a factory in Sibu, Malaysia. Photo: Twin Catalyst/Handout via Reuters
Malaysian gynaecologist invents ‘world’s first’ unisex condom
- John Tang Ing Chinh makes the condoms using a material used in transparent wound dressings that is thin and flexible yet strong and waterproof
- He said he hopes his invention will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation
Topic | Malaysia
