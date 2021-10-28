One of the painters, a Myanmar national identified as Song, talks to reporters at Pak Kret police station on Wednesday. Photo: AP
High-rise resident faces attempted murder charge for cutting painters’ rope in Thailand
- The 34-year-old confessed to cutting the support rope of two painters who were left hanging above the 26th floor of a high-rise condominium
- Thai media reported that the woman was angry because she had not been told the work would be carried out. She has denied trying to kill the painters
Topic | Thailand
One of the painters, a Myanmar national identified as Song, talks to reporters at Pak Kret police station on Wednesday. Photo: AP