Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP
Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra names his daughter Paetongtarn as adviser
- The country’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, announced that she has been appointed chief of its Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee
- Thaksin, who has mostly been in self-imposed exile since he was toppled in 2006, has been raising his profile amid rumours of new elections
