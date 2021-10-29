Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP
Party close to Thai ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra names his daughter Paetongtarn as adviser

  • The country’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, announced that she has been appointed chief of its Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee
  • Thaksin, who has mostly been in self-imposed exile since he was toppled in 2006, has been raising his profile amid rumours of new elections

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:30am, 29 Oct, 2021

Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP
Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivers a speech during annual Pheu Thai Party meeting in Khon Kaen province on Thursday. Photo: Pheu Thai Party via AP
