Heather Mack, an American woman jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend after being found guilty of playing a role for murdering her mother and stuffing the remains in a suitcase, is seen inside an immigration car after being released from Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia frees US woman jailed in Bali for assisting in ‘suitcase murder’ of her mother
- Heather Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping her boyfriend kill her mother and stuff the body in a suitcase in 2014
- She was released for good behaviour and will be reunited with her young daughter before being deported to the US
Topic | Indonesia
Heather Mack, an American woman jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend after being found guilty of playing a role for murdering her mother and stuffing the remains in a suitcase, is seen inside an immigration car after being released from Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar. Photo: Reuters