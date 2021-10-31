Philippine troops ride on their truck on the southern island of Mindanao, where a weekend operation saw the killing of a top rebel commander. Photo: AFP Philippine troops ride on their truck on the southern island of Mindanao, where a weekend operation saw the killing of a top rebel commander. Photo: AFP
Philippine troops ride on their truck on the southern island of Mindanao, where a weekend operation saw the killing of a top rebel commander. Photo: AFP
Philippines insurgency: top communist rebel commander killed in battle with troops

  • George Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, was commander of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the rebel Communist Party of the Philippines
  • Government forces launched air strikes and an assault on a rebel encampment in Mindanao, saying his death is a ‘major blow’ to the rebels

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:09pm, 31 Oct, 2021

