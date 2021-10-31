Police officers are seen on patrol in the Philippines, which is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Journalist shot dead in Philippines, 21st killed since Duterte took office
- Orlando Dinoy, a reporter for Newsline Philippines and anchor for Energy FM, was shot six times by a gunman who barged into his home on Mindanao island
- The Philippines is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished
Topic | The Philippines
