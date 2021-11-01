Japan PM Fumio Kishida speaks at the LDP’s headquarters on October 31, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan PM Kishida touts ‘trust’ in ruling LDP even as coalition set to lose seats
- Exit polls after the general election show the ruling coalition’s dominance in parliament is set to shrink
- Kishida, who was elected LDP chief just weeks ago, has not enjoyed a political honeymoon; approval ratings lowest in 20 years for a new administration in Japan
Topic | Japan
Japan PM Fumio Kishida speaks at the LDP’s headquarters on October 31, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg