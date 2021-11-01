Rapper Subhas Nair arrives at court in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AFP Rapper Subhas Nair arrives at court in Singapore on Monday. Photo: AFP
Singapore rapper Subhas Nair charged with sowing division over racism comments

  • Outspoken rapper Subhas Nair was charged over a 2019 rap video and social media comments aimed at the city state’s ethnic Chinese majority
  • He is accused of suggesting that ethnic Chinese citizens receive preferential treatment from Singapore’s law enforcement agencies

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Singapore

Updated: 5:23pm, 1 Nov, 2021

