Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP
South China Sea map complaint sees Netflix pull ‘Pine Gap’ episodes in the Philippines
- Authorities ruled in September that certain episodes of Australian show ‘Pine Gap’ violated Philippine sovereignty and were ‘unfit for public exhibition’
- Earlier this year Vietnam lodged a complaint over the same issue, prompting Netflix to pull the entire six-episode drama in the country
Topic | The Philippines
