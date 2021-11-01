Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea map complaint sees Netflix pull ‘Pine Gap’ episodes in the Philippines

  • Authorities ruled in September that certain episodes of Australian show ‘Pine Gap’ violated Philippine sovereignty and were ‘unfit for public exhibition’
  • Earlier this year Vietnam lodged a complaint over the same issue, prompting Netflix to pull the entire six-episode drama in the country

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Manila

Updated: 10:37pm, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Episodes two and three of the show have been tagged ‘removed by government demand’ on Netflix in the Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE