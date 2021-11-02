Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attends a meeting at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh. Critics say he has wound back democratic freedoms by jailing political opponents and dissidents during his years in power. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Cambodia, autistic teenager sentenced for insulting government in Telegram posts
- Kak Sovann Chhay, 16, was arrested in June and received an eight-month sentence, largely suspended, for incitement and insulting public officials
- His father is in jail for allegedly agitating for the toppling of Prime Minister Hun Sen, and the teen was said to be defending himself on social media
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attends a meeting at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh. Critics say he has wound back democratic freedoms by jailing political opponents and dissidents during his years in power. Photo: EPA-EFE