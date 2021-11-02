Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said cryptocurrency-based activities are ‘basically an investment in a prospective future, the shape of which is not clear at this point’. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore seeks to cement itself as a global cryptocurrency hub
- Monetary Authority of Singapore MD Ravi Menon said the city state risked being left behind by not getting a head start in how to handle cryptocurrency
- ‘Strong regulation’ is being put in place and 170 companies have applied for a licence, with only three, including DBS Holdings, receiving one
Topic | Singapore
Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said cryptocurrency-based activities are ‘basically an investment in a prospective future, the shape of which is not clear at this point’. Photo: Bloomberg