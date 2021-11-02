US woman Heather Mack, jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend for playing a role in her mother’s murder and stuffing the remains in a suitcase, is seen after being released from Bali’s Kerobokan Prison on October 29. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia deports Bali ‘suitcase murder’ convict, US national Heather Mack
- The 25-year-old, convicted as a pregnant teenager of helping to kill her mother at a luxury hotel, was released from prison last week
- Details of the grisly 2014 killing shocked the holiday island, after the 62-year-old victim’s remains were found stuffed in a blood-soaked suitcase
