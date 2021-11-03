Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jnr’s planned candidacy has angered victims of his father’s brutal rule of almost two decades, which ended when Marcos was overthrown in 1986. Photo: EPA
Petition filed to stop Philippine dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jnr from presidential election bid
- A group representing political detainees, human rights and medical organisations said a tax evasion conviction disqualifies ‘Bongbong’ Marcos
- The son of the former strongman came second to President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara in the latest opinion poll of preferred presidential candidates
Topic | The Philippines
Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jnr’s planned candidacy has angered victims of his father’s brutal rule of almost two decades, which ended when Marcos was overthrown in 1986. Photo: EPA