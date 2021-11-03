Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not content with the country’s vaccination programme, and local officials who are not performing will be made accountable. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not content with the country’s vaccination programme, and local officials who are not performing will be made accountable. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Duterte threatens to punish Philippine officials over slow vaccination roll-out

  • President Rodrigo Duterte is unhappy about the vaccine programme, with millions of doses unused because of logistical bottlenecks and hesitancy
  • Elsewhere, Singapore said Covid-19 curbs will not remain ‘static’ and South Korean teenagers are driving up infection rates

Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Nov, 2021

