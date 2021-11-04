A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand cracks down on medical glove fraud, Hong Kong company among alleged victims

  • Buyers in the US, Hong Kong and France have complained of being cheated out of millions of dollars they paid for undelivered gloves amid the pandemic
  • Thai authorities have been cracking down on a surge in rubber glove fraud recently, including the sale of substandard and used gloves

Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press in Bangkok

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment seen sanitising his gloves amid the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE