Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP
Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Bali ‘suitcase murder’ accomplice Heather Mack charged in US over mother’s killing

  • The Chicago woman had just returned after spending more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for Sheila von Wise-Mack’s death at a luxury island resort
  • Also charged is Mack’s former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted of murder in Indonesia and is still imprisoned there

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:03am, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP
Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE