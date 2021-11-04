Heather Mack is escorted by immigration officers in Bali, Indonesia on Friday. Photo: AP
Bali ‘suitcase murder’ accomplice Heather Mack charged in US over mother’s killing
- The Chicago woman had just returned after spending more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for Sheila von Wise-Mack’s death at a luxury island resort
- Also charged is Mack’s former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, who was also convicted of murder in Indonesia and is still imprisoned there
Topic | Indonesia
