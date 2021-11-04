US journalist Danny Fenster has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge in Myanmar. Photo: AFP US journalist Danny Fenster has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge in Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Myanmar hits US journalist Danny Fenster with third charge, denies bail

  • The Frontier Myanmar managing editor was arrested in May and is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association
  • The extra charge comes a day after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:40pm, 4 Nov, 2021

