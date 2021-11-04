US journalist Danny Fenster has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge in Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Myanmar hits US journalist Danny Fenster with third charge, denies bail
- The Frontier Myanmar managing editor was arrested in May and is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association
- The extra charge comes a day after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw
