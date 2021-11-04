A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore outbreak slows, reaches key metric tied to easing restrictions

  • Singapore’s weekly infection growth rate fell below 1.0 after 3,635 new cases were recorded, but reopening may not be immediate
  • Elsewhere, South Korea opened quarantine centres for students taking the crucial college entrance exam, and Manila’s curfew was lifted

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:06pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE