A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore outbreak slows, reaches key metric tied to easing restrictions
- Singapore’s weekly infection growth rate fell below 1.0 after 3,635 new cases were recorded, but reopening may not be immediate
- Elsewhere, South Korea opened quarantine centres for students taking the crucial college entrance exam, and Manila’s curfew was lifted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man entering a food centre checks in on his phone before being allowed to dine in, as part of Singapore’s coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Reuters