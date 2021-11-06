Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube
Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Smart Glove to look into forced labour claims after US import ban

  • US Customs authorities said this week they had evidence that indicated Smart Glove was involved in the ‘inhumane practice’
  • The ban makes the firm the 5th Malaysian glovemaker to face US sanctions related to labour rights issues, with Top Glove and Supermax having faced similar penalties

Topic |   Malaysia
Reutersdpa
Reuters and dpa

Updated: 3:03pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube
Workers at a Smart Glove factory in Malaysia. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE