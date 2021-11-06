People wait for a train on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong line in Hanoi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vietnam’s Chinese-built metro line opens as Hanoi seeks to cut traffic, pollution
- The capital city is known for its dense crowds of motorbikes that make life perilous for pedestrians and are a major source of air pollution
- The Cat Linh-Ha Dong line took 10 years to complete, with its construction delayed several times due to safety issues and spiralling costs
Topic | Vietnam
