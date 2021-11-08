People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In Thailand, cinema-goers’ refusal to stand for royal anthem reveals changing attitudes towards monarchy

  • Just a few years ago, remaining seated during the royal anthem which plays before film screenings in Thailand would have been unthinkable
  • But as the number of royalists in the country ‘dwindle by the day’, observers say more people are no longer afraid of being attacked for not standing

Topic |   Thailand
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:29pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE