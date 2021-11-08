People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
In Thailand, cinema-goers’ refusal to stand for royal anthem reveals changing attitudes towards monarchy
- Just a few years ago, remaining seated during the royal anthem which plays before film screenings in Thailand would have been unthinkable
- But as the number of royalists in the country ‘dwindle by the day’, observers say more people are no longer afraid of being attacked for not standing
Topic | Thailand
People walk past advertising displays at a cinema inside a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: AFP