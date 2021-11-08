Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
Australia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Australia to send Cambodia 3 million vaccine doses as Marise Payne makes Southeast Asia tour

  • The foreign minister spoke with Hun Sen on trade and Australian assistance to Cambodia, as she made her second stop in a four-nation trip
  • The tour comes amid concern by some Asean members over Australia’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines under its Aukus pact with the UK and US

Topic |   Australia
Associated PressReuters
Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 8, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE