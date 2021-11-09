Myanmar migrants seen apprehended at the border with Thailand earlier this month. Photo: Royal Thai Army Handout via AFP
More than 3 million in Myanmar need ‘life-saving’ aid: UN relief chief
- Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, with some 223,000 people still internally displaced, the UN’s Martin Griffiths said
- Reports of ‘clearing operations’ in Chin state have also raised the spectre of past atrocities committed against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority
