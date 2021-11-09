Raden Roro Hendarti weighs litter in Muntang village, Central Java province. Photo: Reuters

She said she is helping inculcate reading in the children as well as making them aware of the environment. As soon as she shows up, children, many accompanied by their mothers, surround her “Trash Library” (Limbah Pustaka) and clamour for the books.They are all carrying garbage bags and Raden’s three-wheeler quickly fills up with them as the books fly out. She said she is happy the children are going to spend less time on online games as a result.